Korean expert Park Chung-gun becomes head coach of Vietnamese shooting team

Mr. Park Chung-gun (L) and shooter Tran Quoc Cuong



Mr. Park Chung-gun is one of the first foreign coaches to hold the position of the head coach of the Vietnamese national shooting team preceded by local ones.

The Korean expert has spent a long time working with the Vietnam shooting team along with former Head Coach Nguyen Thi Nhung instructing shooters Hoang Xuan Vinh and Tran Quoc Cuong at Olympic Rio de Janeiro in 2016 to win one gold medal in the 10-meter air pistol and a silver medal in the 50-meter pistol competition.From June 1 of 2022, the coaching board of the national shooting team added former shooter Tran Quoc Cuong to his role of coach. Therefore, the coaching board now includes coaches Park Chung-gun, Hoang Xuan Vinh, Tran Quoc Cuong and Nghiem Viet Hung.

By SGGP-Translated by Huyen Huong