Journalists enthusiastically accompany Vietnamese sports

On the occasion of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day, Director of Vietnam Sports Administration Dang Ha Viet shared that the Vietnamese journalism sector has changed a lot in terms of news coverage after the 31st Southeast Asian Games.
As for reporters and journalists directly covering the 31st SEA Games in the capital city of Hanoi and 11 neighboring provinces, each match was an experience to enjoy sports atmosphere at the stadiums to provide accurate information and images about the event to domestic and foreign readers.
On the occasion of the 97th anniversary of Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day (June 21, 1925-2022), Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper introduces some photos highlighting the enthusiastic works and sleepless days of the sports journalists at the SEA Games 31.
