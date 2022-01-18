International delegations updated with SEA Games 31 preparations

An overview of the meeting (Source: Vietnam Sports Administration)

The meeting via videoconference saw the participation of representatives from 12 domestic localities hosting the games and the embassies of Southeast Asian countries as well as Olympic Committees and sport delegations to SEA Games 31.

Addressing the event, Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong affirmed Vietnam's determination to make good preparations for the event despite difficulties from Covid-19. He also thanked regional sport delegation for their cooperation and support in the work.

Participants at the event were updated with the progress of preparations for the event, registration procedures, reception services, and Covid-19 prevention and control measures throughout the SEA Games 31.

International sport delegations will arrive in Vietnam through three the airports of Noi Bai in Hanoi, Van Don in Quang Ninh and Cat Bi in Hai Phong city.

The opening ceremony will be held from 7pm-9pm on May 12, and the closing ceremony is slated for May 23 evening at My Dinh national stadium.

The delegation members will only move from their accommodation to the competition venue and vice versa, while getting Covid-19 tests every 72 hours.

The organization board will decide on the number of audience at each game following three levels of no audience, audience restriction (10-30 percent), and maximum 50 percent of competition venues’ occupancy load.

Representatives from the organization board also answered questions from the delegations regarding relevant services during the event.

On behalf of the organization board, Cuong handed over the invitation letters to representatives from the embassies of 10 Southeast Asian countries.

Vietnamplus