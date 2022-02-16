Hoang Duc, Huynh Nhu win Golden Ball Awards for men, women

Huynh Nhu (Ho Chi Minh City FC) secures the title of the 2021 Golden Ball Awards for women.

That is the second consecutive year Huynh Nhu won the Golden Ball.The Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2021 gala was officially held by Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper at Saigon Opera House in Ho Chi Minh City at 8 p.m. on February 16 to honor the most outstanding individuals of Vietnam's 2021 football season with many obstacles and challenges due to impacts of the fourth Covid-19 pandemic wave.At the gala, the organizing board announced and honored Vietnam Golden Ball 2021 winners for the men and women’s categories of the Golden, Silver and Bronze Ball Awards; the Futsal’s Golden, Silver and Bronze Ball Awards.The organizing board announced not to nominate the players for the titles of young players of 2021 for both men and women.The organizer honored coach of Vietnam women’s football team Mai Duc Chung, coach of Vietnam men’s football team Park Hang-seo and Pham Minh Giang, coach of Vietnam Futsal team.Attending the gala night were Member of the Standing Board of HCMC Party Committee, Head of the Propaganda and Education Board Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue; Vice-Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc; Director of the Municipal Department of Information and Communications Lam Dinh Thang; Deputy Director of the City Department of Culture and Sports Mai Ba Hung; Standing Deputy Chairman of HCMC Journalist Association Nguyen Tan Phong.Some leaders of the sports sector attending the gala included Deputy Director of the General Department of Physical Training and Sports Le Thi Hoang Yen; Acting Chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) Tran Quoc Tuan; Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Football Federation Cao Van Chong; Standing Member of VFF and Chairman of HCMC Football Federation Tran Anh Tu and General Secretary of Vietnam Football Federation Le Hoai Anh.As for the organizer of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards, there was the presence of Editor-in-chief of the SGGP Newspaper Tang Huu Phong, Permanent Deputy Editor-in- chief of SGGP Newspaper and Head of the Organizing Board of the Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2021 Mr. Nguyen Nhat along with representatives of sponsors, leaders of football and futsal teams, coaches, players, former football players and football lovers, sports reporters of news agencies nationwide.