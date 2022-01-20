Ho Van Y named among world’s top 10 futsal goalkeepers

Ho Van Y seen at the FIFA Futsal World Cup last September in Lithuania. He is a world top 10 futsal goalkeeper of 2021. (Photo: VNA)



Y ranked 10th in the list with a total of 21 votes. This marks the second year in a row that the Vietnamese futsal goalkeeper has made the list compiled by FutsalPlanet which has been running since 2018, reported the Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

The 25-year-old man enjoyed a successful year with both his club side Thai Son Nam and the Vietnamese national team.Thai Son Nam won their 11th national championship last December, and Y was voted goalkeeper of the tournament.He is the favourite for the 2021 Golden Ball statue given to the tournament’s best futsal player, which will be announced next month. He also picked up the Silver Ball award in both 2018 and 2020.This year also saw the talented goalkeeper join the national squad to compete in the FIFA World Cup in Lithuania. The Quang Nam-born goalkeeper put in a string of amazing performances to help Vietnam advance to the last-eight and he was one of the most impressive goalkeepers of the group stage.First place in the list went to Thiago Mendes Rocha of Brazil with 299 votes. Elsewhere, second and third places went to Leonardo De Melo Vieira Leite “Higuita” of Kazkhstan and Nicolas Sarmiento of Argentina, respectively.

Vietnamplus