HCMC's “Run to Heart 2022” marathon to honor frontline forces in Covid-19 fight

The "Run to Heart" race will take place at Van Phuc city urban area in Thu Duc city on July 3 to honor Covid-19 frontline workers. (Photo courtesy of the organisers)

More than 700 people, including medical staff, local officials, military troops, public security officers, and volunteers have registered to take part in the event.



The competition will also see the participation of amateur, semi-professional and professional runners in the categories of 5-kilometer and 10-kilometer distances.

The race aims to recognize and praise the contributions and efforts of the forces that have suffered while performing Covid-19 prevention and control tasks over the past time.

Runners can register to participate in the program until June 16.





By Thanh Son – Translated by Kim Khanh