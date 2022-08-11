HCMC’s Party Chief listens to football clubs’ concerns

At the working session

Attending the event was Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, Chief of the Office of the Party Committee Nguyen Manh Cuong, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Mai Ba Hung, President of the HCMC Football Federation Tran Anh Tu.



Leaders of the two football clubs expressed the current difficulties and problems of training grounds and accommodation for soccer players.

Representatives of the HCMC FC proposed that HCMC create a mechanism for hiring or owning a location to operate the football clubs, and allocate a land area of five hectares to build an international standard football field. The HCMC FC can invest in a 12-hectare land plot operated by Phu Nhuan Construction and Housing Trading Company Limited in Thu Duc City or Hoa Lu Stadium in District 1.

The Saigon FC suggested expanding a land plot in Thanh Long Sports Center and developing it into a complex of apartment buildings and a sporting training center. The football club also proposed that the HCMC Football Federation give financial assistance.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Culture and Sports Mai Ba Hung suggested an enhancement of construction progress of Phu Tho training center.

Speaking at the meeting, Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van nen asked the Department of Culture and Sports to create advantages for football teams to have training grounds. In addition, the city’s authority will support the football clubs to solve problems in accordance with laws. He asked the two clubs to continue to teach football in schools and develop football to supply young footballers for clubs.

