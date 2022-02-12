HCMC to pay attention to, appropriately invest in female football

The Ho Chi Minh City leaders last night held a meeting with the coaching staff and 11 female footballers of HCMC women club, who played for the Vietnamese national women’s football team at the Women's Asian Cup 2022 and made the history of qualifying the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals for the first time, after they arrived in Tan Son Nhat International Airport.



Speaking at the meeting, Member of the Party Central Committee, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Van Mai expressed his happiness and pride in welcoming the heroines following a miracle achievement of competing in the FIFA Women’s World Cup for the first time ever.



The achievement of HCMC female footballers in particular and Vietnam women’s football in general will not only bring more and more happiness at the beginning of the lunar new year but also create an exciting ambiance for the city. It is very meaningful to HCMC and Vietnam sport sector in the integration period, added Chairman Mai.



The HCMC leaders hoped that the gifts from the city sports sector, HCMC Football Federation and individuals, collectives, sponsors to the female players would be a mental and material support for them to contribute to the city and country's great achievements.



The Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee hoped that the coaching staff and players would continue to accompany the national women’s football to earn more and more trophies in the upcoming tournaments.



At the meeting, the city leaders awarded the Certificate of Merit of the Municipal People’s Committee along with VND1 billion (US$44,000) in cash to HCMC Women’s Football Club and certificates of merit along with VND20 million (US$882) to 11 female footballers of the club.



In addition, sponsors also presented over VND10 billion (US$441,000) in cash and scholarships to the players of the HCMC Women’s Football Club.







Some photos were captured at the meeting between the city leaders and coaching staff, footballers last night:

By Huu Thanh- Translated by Huyen Huong