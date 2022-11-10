HCMC Hockey Festival is back after Covid-19 pandemic

Twenty-nine domestic and international teams will take part in the HCMC Hockey Festival at the weekend. (Photo courtesy of James Chew)



This year’s event is scheduled to take place this weekend at the University of Sports HCMC with 29 domestic and international teams.

James Chew, CEO of HCMC Hockey Federation told Vietnam News: “After two years’ postponement due to the pandemic, it is fantastic to have the hockey festival starting up again this year.

"I am glad the level of interest from foreign hockey teams in the festival is still high. It shows that international teams perceive Vietnam as a good venue for hosting sporting events.

“This year there are a total of 29 hockey teams and I am confident that it will be a successful and enjoyable tournament for all the participants.”

The tournament is expected to bring the audience many eye-catching matches, with dramatic and exciting competitive plays.

The event’s purpose is to maintain and develop the movement of regularly doing exercises and keep the tradition of solidarity required in learning and improving the collective spirit through sports.

The event is co-hosted by the HCMC Hockey Federation and University of Sports HCMC.

VNA