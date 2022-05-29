HCMC football fans eagerly buy tickets for Vietnam - Afghanistan friendly match

A fangirl is excited as she bought tickets for the friendly match between Vietnam and Afghanistan in HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Dieu Linh is just a small grain of sand among thousands of people standing in two rows in front of Thong Nhat Stadium in District 10 since the early morning of May 29. Since the last friendly match between U23 Vietnam - U23 UAE, which took place at Thong Nhat Stadium on October 13, 2019, until now Ho Chi Minh City football fans have had the opportunity to watch Coach Park Hang-seo's players play in the city.



On the first day of ticket sales, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) sells more than 10,000 tickets. (Photo: SGGP)



According to Mr. Tran Dinh Huan, Director of Thong Nhat Sports Center, the unit applies the same ticket sales method as implemented in the AFC Champions League in April 2022 to try to avoid hustling and pushing from buyers. Accordingly, football fans queue up outside, then each time, five people in each row are allowed to the ticket counters. The ticket counter at stand A is arranged with two tables and four sellers to facilitate the sale. When the tickets are sold out, they will end ticket sales. On the first day of ticket sales, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) sold more than 10,000 tickets for stands A4, A5, and B, whose par value is VND300,000 per ticket, and stands C and D, whose par value is VND150,000 per ticket. The tickets for stands A1, A2, and A3 alone, whose face value is VND400,000 per ticket, are used as invitations for officials, VFF partners, and members of the Vietnamese team.According to Mr. Tran Dinh Huan, Director of Thong Nhat Sports Center, the unit applies the same ticket sales method as implemented in the AFC Champions League in April 2022 to try to avoid hustling and pushing from buyers. Accordingly, football fans queue up outside, then each time, five people in each row are allowed to the ticket counters. The ticket counter at stand A is arranged with two tables and four sellers to facilitate the sale. When the tickets are sold out, they will end ticket sales.



Luu Thi Thanh Huyen in Phu Nhuan District said that although it was only a friendly match, it was a fascinating match for HCMC football fans. Especially after the gold medal of the U23 Vietnam Football Team at the 31st SEA Games, the heat is even greater. “I bought four tickets to stand B, though I had to come here early to queue to buy tickets, it was worth it. When we arrived at the stadium, waiting in line was not much of a problem because the stadium management unit had tightened security," Huyen said.



The friendly match between Vietnam and Afghanistan will take place at 7 p.m. on June 1 at Thong Nhat Stadium.



Here are some pictures of HCMC football fans queuing in front of Thong Nhat Stadium to buy tickets to watch the match.

Ticket sales are going smoothly. (Photo: SGGP) Football fans line up seriously. There is no jostling or pushing. (Photo: SGGP) Dieu Linh, 20, has to queue in line to buy tickets from 7 a.m. (Photo: SGGP)

By Huu Thanh – Translated by Thanh Nha