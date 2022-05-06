Hanoi Health Department requires food safety, hygiene for SEA Games 31

Leaders of the Ministry of Health check preparedness work on medical safety by the Hanoi Department of Health for SEA Games 31

The Municipal Department has built a plan of Covid-19 prevention and control for 11 hotels and 18 venues hosting the SEA Games 31 in the capital city as well as for the opening and closing ceremonies.

Regarding medical safety preparation during the SEA Games 31 , the hospitals, and district-and-town-level medical centers will assign medical teams to fulfill their responsibilities at the venues. Each medical team comprises two doctors and two nursing staff, one ambulance and medicine and medical equipment following the regulations. Besides, each hospital in Hanoi will be ready with five to ten beds serving emergency cases and patient treatment.In addition, the Hanoi Department of Health paid special attention to food safety and hygiene to avoid any risk affecting the SEA Games 31. For this reason, the leader of the Municipal Department of Health required the Food Safety and Hygiene Division to regularly check food delivery, preservation, processing and usage to completely ensure food safety and hygiene at hotels where Vietnamese and international sports delegations will stay.On the same day, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son, Head of the Medical and Anti-Doping Sub-Committee of the Games checked the food safety process, Covid-19 prevention and control and medical safety at some important venues of SEA Games 31, including the Operation Center of the SEA Games 31 organizing board at My Dinh National Stadium.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong