Great moment of Vietnam U23 Football Team

With the victory over Thailand, national football team head coach Park Hang-seo and the U-23 men’s football team of Vietnam maintained their first place in the final of men's football at the 31st Southeast Asian Game (SEA Games 31) in Hanoi’s My Dinh National Stadium on May 22.
Great moment of Vietnam U23 Football Team ảnh 1 Top leaders of the Party and State congratulate the coaching staff and the U-23 men’s football team of Vietnam.
Vietnam U23s beat their archrivals Thailand U23s 1-0, winning the second consecutive gold medal in men's football at the Southeast Asian Games.
The rainy weather didn't stop soccer fans from coming out to cheer for the home team at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.
The final match also saw the presence of top leaders of the Party and State who came to support the U23 football team.
Great moment of Vietnam U23 Football Team ảnh 2 Vietnam (red) faces Thailand in the SEA Games 31 men's football final at Hanoi's My Dinh National Stadium on May 22 evening.
Great moment of Vietnam U23 Football Team ảnh 4 Striker Tien Linh (9)
Great moment of Vietnam U23 Football Team ảnh 6 Midfielder Do Hung Dung (16), captain of the national football team
Great moment of Vietnam U23 Football Team ảnh 7 Striker Nham Manh Dung (17) 
Great moment of Vietnam U23 Football Team ảnh 8 Striker Nham Manh Dung (17) who scored the only goal of the match.
Great moment of Vietnam U23 Football Team ảnh 9 The joy of Vietnamese players after the first goal
Great moment of Vietnam U23 Football Team ảnh 10 Fans flock to My Dinh National Satdium to cheer for the home team.
Great moment of Vietnam U23 Football Team ảnh 11 My Dinh National stadium is full of football fans.
Great moment of Vietnam U23 Football Team ảnh 13 The U-23 men’s football team of Vietnam
Great moment of Vietnam U23 Football Team ảnh 14 Players celebrate their victory and carry their head coach on their hands after the final match.
Great moment of Vietnam U23 Football Team ảnh 15 State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C), Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (3rd, L) and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (2nd, ) congratulate the victory of the Vietnam U23 Football Team.
Great moment of Vietnam U23 Football Team ảnh 16 State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulates national football team head coach Park Hang-seo.
Great moment of Vietnam U23 Football Team ảnh 17 Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) sends his words of enouragement to player Le Van Xuan.
Great moment of Vietnam U23 Football Team ảnh 18 Players of the U-23 men’s football team of Vietnam receives gold medals.
By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh

