Great moment of Vietnam U23 Football Team

Top leaders of the Party and State congratulate the coaching staff and the U-23 men’s football team of Vietnam.

Vietnam U23 s beat their archrivals Thailand U23s 1-0, winning the second consecutive gold medal in men's football at the Southeast Asian Games.

The rainy weather didn't stop soccer fans from coming out to cheer for the home team at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.

The final match also saw the presence of top leaders of the Party and State who came to support the U23 football team.



Vietnam (red) faces Thailand in the SEA Games 31 men's football final at Hanoi's My Dinh National Stadium on May 22 evening.

Striker Tien Linh (9)

Midfielder Do Hung Dung (16), captain of the national football team

Striker Nham Manh Dung (17)

Striker Nham Manh Dung (17) who scored the only goal of the match.

The joy of Vietnamese players after the first goal

Fans flock to My Dinh National Satdium to cheer for the home team. My Dinh National stadium is full of football fans.

The U-23 men’s football team of Vietnam