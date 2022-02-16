Gala of Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2021 to take place at 8p.m. tonight

This is the biggest football event at the beginning of the new year to warm up the spirit of players before the 2022 football season.









The great achievements are expected to make this year's award gala night more attractive with special concerns from football fans, experts, football managers and sponsors. On Tuesday, the first guests such as coach Truong Viet Hoang, players Nguyen Bich Thuy, Pham Hai Yen and Nguyen Thanh Nha arrived in HCMC for the gala tonight. The 26th award returns after a special year for Vietnamese football with many difficulties under the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. During the tough period, miracles have appeared in the history of Vietnamese football as the Vietnam men’s futsal team qualified for World Cup for the second consecutive time, the U22 Vietnam football team won a ticket at the 2022 AFC U-23 finals, Vietnam men’s football team entered the final qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup in Asia and Vietnamese women’s football team qualified for the 2023 Women's World Cup Final.The great achievements are expected to make this year's award gala night more attractive with special concerns from football fans, experts, football managers and sponsors.



Last year, the Covid-19 pandemic continued to cause difficulties for businesses, but they have still accompanied the organizing board of the Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2021.



This year, apart from the categories of Golden Ball, Silver Ball, Bronze Ball for men’s, women’s football and futsal, the organizers will offer special gifts to honor coaches Mai Duc Chung, Park Hang-seo and Pham Minh Giang for their great contributions to the success of Vietnamese football.

By Quoc Cuong-Translated by Huyen Huong