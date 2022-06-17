Former Chairman of VFF Le Hung Dung passes away at age of 68

Former Chairman of VFF Le Hung Dung



The former VFF chairman was born in 1954 in Cho Moi District, the Mekong Delta province of An Giang. He had undertaken positions such as vice chairman of VFF in charge of finance from 2005 through 2013, the Acting Chairman of VFF and VFF President with 96.7 percent of approvals.

Previously, Mr. Dung had been elected as President of the Vietnam Football Federation in tenure of 2008 to 2012.Moreover, he held the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors of Eximbank and Phu Nhuan Jewelry Joint Stock Company (SJC). From 1986 to 2003, Mr. Dung received Vice Director and Director of Festival Restaurant (Vietnam Youth Center for Tourism) respectively and Chairman of Vietnam Youth Service and Tourist Development One Member Company Limited.During his working tenure at the Vietnam Football Federation, he had contributions to winning the AFF Cup 2008 championship of the Vietnamese football team for the first time and bringing the Brazilian Olympic team, Arsenal football club and Man. City football club to Vietnam to play the friendly matches.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong