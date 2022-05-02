  1. Sports

Five Vietnamese referees, one supervisor to officiate SEA Games 31

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has enclosed the list of referees and assistant referees at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games). Accordingly, Vietnam will have two referees and three assistant referees officiating the men's and women’s football matches.
Five Vietnamese referees, one supervisor to officiate SEA Games 31 ảnh 1 Referee Ngo Duy Lan will  officiate at SEA Games 31
As for the men’s football, referee Ngo Duy Lan along with his assistant Nguyen Trung Hau will officiate the matches of Group B, including those of the national football teams of Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore and Laos.

Referee Ngo Duy Lan is an elite-level referee of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). He is also one of the top experienced referees in the V-League.

Previously, AFC also assigned three referees from Vietnam for the women’s football, including referee Le Thi Ly and two assistant referees Hai Thi Phuong and Nguyen Thi Hang Nga. 

Vietnam is the only country in the Southeast Asian region to have referees at the upcoming 31st SEA Games. Other referees came from India, the Republic of Korea, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Kuwait, Maldives, Sri Lanka, UAE, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Japan, Australia, and so on.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong

