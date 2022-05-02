Five Vietnamese referees, one supervisor to officiate at SEA Games 31

Referee Ngo Duy Lan will officiate at SEA Games 31
As for the men’s football, referee Ngo Duy Lan along with his assistant Nguyen Trung Hau will officiate the matches of Group B, including those of the national football teams of Thailand, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore and Laos.
Referee Ngo Duy Lan is an elite-level referee of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA). He is also one of the top experienced referees in the V-League.
Previously, AFC also assigned three referees from Vietnam for the women’s football, including referee Le Thi Ly and two assistant referees Hai Thi Phuong and Nguyen Thi Hang Nga.
Vietnam is the only country in the Southeast Asian region to have referees at the upcoming 31st SEA Games. Other referees came from India, the Republic of Korea, Oman, Jordan, Syria, Kuwait, Maldives, Sri Lanka, UAE, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Japan, Australia, and so on.