Racer Nguyen Gia Bao (Photo: VNA)

Bao, who is the first Vietnamese professional racer licensed by FIA, competed in the Auto Slalom category.

She is also the first Vietnamese woman to join the FIA's Women In Motorsport Commission.

This year, FIA Motorsport Games attracts many famous racers from 76 countries and territories globally.

According to the schedule, the tournament will last until October 31.

VNA