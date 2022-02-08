FIFA awards nearly US$886,430 for Vietnamese women’s football team

If the Vietnamese women’s team enters 16 winners of the first qualifying round, they will be awarded one more million U.S. dollars (VND22.6 billion).Compared to the 2019 World Cup, the bonus for teams has doubled.
Besides, the Vietnamese women’s football team received a bonus of nearly VND10 billion (US$442,798) from the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and local organizations with great achievement.
China, the Republic of Korea, Japan, the Philippines, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand are the first seven football teams to enter the 2023 Women's World Cup final.
As planned, the Vietnamese team will return to the capital city of Hanoi on February 10, and then all of the football players will rest for several weeks. It is expected that the players will be busy with training sessions in March for the upcoming 31st SEA Games.