Female football player Huynh Nhu to join Portuguese team

Her teammates say farewell to Huynh Nhu at the airport (Photo: SGGP)

If she passes the medical check, her contract with the club will take effect and Nhu will become the first Vietnamese female player to play abroad.

Nhu, born in 1991 in Tra Vinh, is one of the most prominent players in Vietnamese women's football and captain of the Vietnamese national women’s football team. She has won the Golden Ball award on four occasions and has also made several important contributions to the Vietnamese women's team, winning gold medals at the SEA Games in 2017, 2019, and 2022, along with the AFF Cup 2019 championship.

Furthermore, she is also the top scorer in the history of the Vietnamese women's football team with 59 goals for the national side.

The upcoming 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup marks the first time that the Vietnamese national women’s football team, including captain Huynh Nhu, have progressed to the finals of the prestigious international tournament.

