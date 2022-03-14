Facilities serving for 31st SEA Games to be completed by end of March

My Dinh National Stadium
Sharing with the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper’s reporter, Deputy Director of the National Sports Administration (NSA) Tran Duc Phan said that the upgrade and repair of the venues serving for hosting the 31st SEA Games are in the final steps and likely to be done by the end of March.The essential projects serving for underwater sports of National Sports Complex, My Dinh National Stadium, National Shooting Range, Gymnasium at Bac Ninh University of Physical Education and Sports, cycling race area in Hoa Binh are also in the final steps of upgrade and repair.
As planned, the second conference of chiefs of delegations to the 31st Southeast Asian Games is expected to take place in the capital city of Hanoi on March 18 when the upgrade and repair process of key projects complete.
At the current time, some stadiums in Ha Dong, Hanoi and Hai Duong need to repair some minor items. Deputy Director of the National Sports Administration Tran Duc Phan believed that the progress of the work will be reached as expected.
At the working session with the NSA, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Hoang Dao Cuong required the sub-committees and the 31st SEA Games Operating Center to promptly review and handle the difficulties, obstacles in implementing tasks at each sub-committee.
Regarding the organizing process, the delegations and technical leaders of the countries involved in the upcoming 31st SEA Games will pay inspections to the material facilities and competiion venues of five sports namely bowling, shooting, jiu-jitsu, sepak takraw, bodybuilding in Vietnam.