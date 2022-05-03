Deputy PM pays inspection on preparedness works for 31st SEA Games

Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam pays inspection on preparing works for 31st SEA Games at Hanaka Paris Ocean Park tennis court complex.



As for assessment for the Bac Ninh Province’s preparedness works, Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam highly appreciated great efforts with a modern investment scale from facilities to professional sub-committees of the locality as well as international standard of Hanaka Paris Ocean Park tennis court complex, which was urgently built within six months with total investment of VND120 billion (US$5.2 million), and is expected to be awarded the Asian Record Certificate for the largest tennis court complex in Asia by the Asian Records Federation on May 10.

Inside the Hanaka Paris Ocean Park tennis court complex

In the Northern province of Bac Giang, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam paid a visit to review items of facilities at the Bac Giang Province's gymnasium to ensure the quality for the coming badminton matches.

A venue serving for the 31st SEA Games matches

On the same day, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi City Chu Ngoc Anh had a working and an inspection for the preparing works at the Hanoi Sports Training and Competition Center on the threshold of SEA Games 31.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong