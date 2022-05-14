Deputy PM cheers victory of gold medalist Nguyen Thi Oanh

Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the National Steering Committee for Organizing the 31st Southeast Asian Games Vu Duc Dam congratulates victory of athlete Nguyen Thi Oanh (R) and encourages athlete Pham Thi Hong Le.



Nguyen Thi Oanh excellently won one more gold medal with an achievement of 16 minutes 44 seconds 06 following her first gold medal at the 1,500-meter race on the competition day of May 14.

Athlete Nguyen Hoai Van wins a gold medal in the men's javelin throw final of SEA Games 31.

As for the men's javelin throw final of SEA Games 31 , athlete Nguyen Hoai Van won a gold medal and athlete Ngan Ngoc Nghia gained a silver medal with a distance of 200 meters and a score of 20.74 seconds to break the national record set by himself.

The gold medalist shared that she was very touched and would like to share this victory with all the fans.On the competition day of May 14, the Vietnamese track and field team earned a total of three gold medals and one silver medal thanks to the achievements of Nguyen Thi Oanh, Luong Duc Phuoc and Tran Van Dang.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong