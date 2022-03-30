Cyclist Nguyen Thi That wins gold medal at Asian Road Cycling Championships



In the category of the women’s 111-kilometer elite road race, Nguyen Thi That was supported by her teammates Nguyen Thi Thi, Nguyen Thi Thu Mai, Bui Thi Quynh to surpass 40 racers of strong teams such as Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia.

The gold medal is a worthy reward for attempt during practice of Nguyen Thi That as well as the motivation for the female racer from An Giang Province to conquer the gold medal at the 31st SEA Games in Vietnam in May.

By Gia Man- Translated by Huyen Huong