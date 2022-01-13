Conference of 31st SEA Games delegates to be held online

The mascot of the 31st SEA Games

Apart from the capital city of Hanoi being the main venue for this year's SEA Games, there are 11 other neighboring localities of Phu Tho, Hai Phong, Bac Giang, Hai Duong, Ha Nam, Hoa Binh, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Vinh Phuc, Bac Ninh and Quang Ninh where the 31st SEA Games will take place.

The logo of the 31st SEA Games

Besides, the Vietnam Sports Administration also informed that the organizing board of the 31st SEA Games had approved the slogan “For a stronger South East Asia”, the logo and the mascot.

Through the conference, the organizing board will mention and discuss contents related to organization works, revenues, accommodation, transportation means, security, medical doping testing, immigration procedures for the members of the delegations along with the Covid-19 prevention and control regulations during the tournament.The logo is designed to convey the spirit of the host country and the messages of welcoming, peace and harmony of the Vietnamese nation. Meanwhile, the mascot of the 31st SEA Games is Saola, which is a rare animal in the world. The animal is now iving in Vietnam and in Vietnam’s Red List of Threatened Species under conservation.

By Minh Chien- Translated by Huyen Huong