Coach Park says goodbye to Vietnamese national football team on January 31, 2023

Coach Park Hang-seo (Photo: SGGP)

On October 17, the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) announced that the federation and the Republic of Korea coach had reached an agreement on ending their contract on January 31, 2023.

The VFF expressed thanks to the coach for his great efforts and contributions to Vietnamese football over the past five years.

Park said his five years accompanying Vietnam’s football is a memorable and enjoyable journey.

He said as the coach of the men’s national and U23 teams, he has always focused on each tournament.

According to him, regardless of the result, he has been able to fulfill his duties and responsibilities thanks to the continuous support from the players, leaders and staff of the VFF as well as the people of Vietnam.

The coach pledged to continue with his mission as a bridge for the Vietnam-RoK ties in all aspects, including football.

Under Park's guidance, Vietnamese football has achieved many historic successes in the region and the continent, such as the runner-up title at the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship; the fourth place at the 2018 Asian Games; and two gold medals at the 30th and 31st SEA Games.

He also guided the national team to win the 2018 AFF Championship (Suzuki Cup), enter the quarter-finals of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, and join the Asian section of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification for the first time in history.

