Coach Park Hang-seo awarded Heungin Medal

Coach Park Hang-seo is awarded Heungin Medal.



Heungin Medal was awarded by Korean Government to Coach Park Hang-seo to record his contributions to promoting the diplomatic activities between the two countries.

After the award ceremony, Coach Park Hang-seo will come back to his job with Vietnam National Team in Ba Ria- Vung Tau Province on December 7 heading to AFF Cup 2022. By December 10, Coach Park Hang-seo and the team shall travel to the capital city of Hanoi for the preparation of the friendly match against the Philippines.Coach Park Hang-seo has been the most successful coach in Vietnamese football so far. He has helped the national team earn the second-best of the 2018 AFC U23 Championship, qualify for the semifinal in the Asian Games 2018, win the 2018 AFF Cup, qualify for the quarterfinals of the 2019 Asian Cup, win two gold medals at the SEA Games in 2019 and 2022 and qualify for the World Cup’s final qualification round.After five years of having a strong attachment to the national team, Coach Park Hang-seo will officially say goodbye to Vietnamese football after the AFF Cup 2022.

By Cao Tuong- Translated by Huyen Huong