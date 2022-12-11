City holds send-off ceremony of HCMC FC to V. League 2023

Ho Chi Minh City Football Club had finished the V. League season 2022 with achievement of the top ten despite many difficulties and challenges.



Heading to the new season with a new competition format, the football club set a goal to enter the top six after the first leg and determined to qualify for the top three for the V. League season 2023.



According to Head Coach of the Ho Chi Minh City Football Club Vu Tien Thanh, the club will show determination, devotion and enthusiasm to respond to the love of the city football fans.



The support from sponsors to the HCMC FC shall be motivation for the club’s performance to meet the expectation of city leaders.

Some photos at the ceremony:



By Dung Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong