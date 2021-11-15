C06, VFF to control spectators via chip-based ID cards

Major Hoang Van Dung, Deputy Director of the National Population Data Center



Major Hoang Van Dung, Deputy Director of the National Population Data Center said that the C06 had collaborated with Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and Hanoi City Police to implement the scanning chip-based ID cards via QR scanner connected with VNEID and PC-COVID apps for spectators at My Dinh Stadium in the match between Vietnam and Japan.

The spectators were controlled via chip-based ID cards before entering My Dinh National Stadium in the match between Vietnam and Japan.

In addition, the C06 proposed VFF to study and collaborate with relevant units about setting up two points of the Covid-19 rapid test for spectators in the match between Vietnam and Saudi Arabia on November 16, and continue to coordinate with the National Population Data Center on applying chip-based ID cards for the upcoming match.

Through the scanning process, the authorities recorded 6,016 audiences holding chip-based ID cards. However, there still have been limitations on synchronized information on chip-based ID cards with VNEID and PC-COVID apps serving for Covid-19 prevention and control. Therefore, the C06 proposed the People’s Committee of the capital city of Hanoi to direct the organizers to overcome the issue and propagandize the regulations of applying chip-based ID cards and other ones in advance of ticket purchase.Moreover, the C06 is collaborating with VFF to study the football ticket form integrated with chip-based ID cards.

By Do Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong