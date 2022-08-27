BRG Open Golf Championship Da Nang 2022 launched today in Da Nang City

At the launch ceremony of the event

Accordingly, the Da Nang Golf Tourism Festival in 2022 will be held with many various activities from August 28 to September 3 including the international conference on the golf industry and golf tourism on August 30 and 31 at Sheraton hotel, a program to promote Da Nang cuisine on August 28 to September 2 at BRG Da Nang Golf Resort and Pro – Am tournament on August 30 at BRG Da Nang Golf Resort.

The BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2022 is a key activity to mark the strong return of the tourism industry, especially golf tourism.

As an international event, BRG Open Golf Championship Da Nang 2022 is expected to see the participation of 144 golfers from many countries.

To prepare for the festival well, leaders of Da Nang City had many meetings for the festival’s preparation, especially side activities. The Department of Tourism proposed relevant departments, and agencies to work synchronously, focusing on environmental sanitation, security and order, health, and food safety.

At the launching ceremony, Mr. Nguyen Xuan Binh, Deputy Director of Da Nang Department of Tourism, Standing Deputy Head of the Organizing Committee of the Da Nang Golf Tourism Festival 2022 said, BRG Open Golf Championship Da Nang 2022 is not just a tournament. According to him, the competition contributes to the development of Vietnamese golf in the world, but above all, is an opportunity for Vietnam in general and Da Nang City, in particular, to send greetings to international friends, affirming Da Nang as a destination of Asia's leading events and festivals.

The BRG Open Golf Championship Danang 2022 is part of the Asian Development Tour (ADT) system - Asia's No. 2 professional tournament system. The tournament is sponsored by the Vietnam Golf Association. This is the first time ADT has organized a tournament in Vietnam’s Da Nang City.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Anh Quan