Athlete Quach Thi Lan to light 31st SEA Games torch

Track and field athlete Quach Thi Lan
(Photo: X Hoang)
(Photo: X Hoang)
At the opening ceremony, swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang will read the athletes’ oath and volleyball referee Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hoa will read the referees’ oath.
Vietnamese fencer Vu Thanh An is assigned to hold the national flag for the Vietnam sports delegation during the parade of the opening ceremony of the 31st SEA Games.
At the SEA Games 31, track and field athlete Quach Thi Lan registered to compete in the 400-meter race. She won the gold medal at Asian Games 2018 and participated in SEA Games 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.
Last year, Quach Thi Lan and Nguyen Huy Hoang were two athletes to hold the national flag of the Vietnam sports delegation at the parade of Olympic Tokyo 2020.