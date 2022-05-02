  1. Sports

Athlete Quach Thi Lan to light 31st SEA Games torch

SGGP
The Organizing Committee of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) selected track and field athlete Quach Thi Lan as a representative of the host country to light the 31st SEA Games torch at the opening ceremony of the largest sporting event in the Southeast Asian region at My Dinh National Stadium in the capital city of Hanoi at night of May 12.
Athlete Quach Thi Lan to light 31st SEA Games torch ảnh 1  Track and field athlete Quach Thi Lan
(Photo: X Hoang) 
 
At the opening ceremony, swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang will read the athletes’ oath and volleyball referee Nguyen Thi Ngoc Hoa will read the referees’ oath.

Vietnamese fencer Vu Thanh An is assigned to hold the national flag for the Vietnam sports delegation during the parade of the opening ceremony of the 31st SEA Games.

At the SEA Games 31, track and field athlete Quach Thi Lan registered to compete in the 400-meter race. She won the gold medal at Asian Games 2018 and participated in SEA Games 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. 

Last year, Quach Thi Lan and Nguyen Huy Hoang were two athletes to hold the national flag of the Vietnam sports delegation at the parade of Olympic Tokyo 2020.

By Minh Chien –Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more