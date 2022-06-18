Le Hung Dung, former VFF Chairman (R) receives FIFA President Gianni Infantino in a visit to Vietnam in 2018.



In the letter, AFC President Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa expressed his deep regret and shared his sympathy for the loss of the former VFF Chairman’s family.





The AFF Council and Secretariat also sent their condolences on the death of Mr. Le Hung Dung. His great contributions are worthy of respect and always in memory, and the impression of a sports leader and achievements in his working terms will be likely to become a source of inspiration for members of Vietnamese football and Southeast Asian football.

By Van Khanh- Translated by Huyen Huong