8,500 domestic, international runners join Mekong Delta Marathon

Thousands of runners join Mekong Delta Marathon.

At the tournament, the runners compete on five kilometers, ten kilometers, 21 kilometers, 42 kilometers, 2.4 kilometers and 800 meters, including 47 runners from 18 other countries.

This is the third time that the Vietcombank International Marathon- Mekong Delta Hau Giang Marathon was organized with concerns of numerous domestic and international runners.The tournament has six categories of competition.According to the organizers, the “Mekong Delta Marathon” is the highlighted festival of sport, culture and tourism in the Mekong Delta region. It is a great chance to introduce the images, and people of Hau Giang Province, potentialities and advantages in the fields of culture and tourism and spread the message of “Green Hau Giang” heading to environment protection activities and dealing with climate change.

