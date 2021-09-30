7 – 0 win over Tajikistan sends Vietnam to Women’s Asian Cup finals

With a 7 – 0 win over the Group B host Tajikistan, Vietnam secures a berth to the 2022 AFC Women’s Asian Cup finals. (Photo: VFF)



The Vietnamese team is currently placed 32nd on the FIFA ranking table, over 100 spots higher than Tajikistan so it easily seized control of the match from the start.





In the second half, Vietnam continues dominating ball possession, scoring five more goals to seal a convincing 7 – 0 victory, topping the Group B. (Photo: VFF)



Following the tournament rules, only the top team of eight groups will join four squads who have taken automatic slots in the finals which will take place in India from January 20 to February 6, 2020.



For the first time in history, the finals is expanded from eight teams to twelve. Japan are the defending champions while Australia and China were second and third runners-up.



The Asian Cup will serve as the continental qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.



Australia have already qualified automatically as the co-host. Five teams will qualify directly for the World Cup via the knockout stage (including play-offs for fifth place) and two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

From a pass from midfielder Bich Thuy passed the ball to striker Hai Yen to score the opener 14 minutes into the game. It was also Bich Thuy who then doubled the gap, just a few minutes before half-time, thanks to good coordination with her teammate Hoang Huynh.In the second half, Vietnam continued dominating ball possession, scoring five more goals to seal a convincing 7 – 0 victory, topping the Group B.