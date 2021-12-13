39 football players nominated on Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2021

The Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2021 comprises three categories including Golden Ball for Men, Golden Ball for Women and Futsal Golden Ball.

Vietnam Golden Ball Awards 2020 gala



The Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2021 has been organized by Saigon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper along with the professional support of Vietnam Football Federation, Vietnam Professional Football; financial support from the main sponsor Thai Son Nam Company along with many other sponsors such as Hung Thinh Corporation, Vingroup, Sun Group, FE Credit, Suntory Pepsico Vietnam Beverage Company, VIVA LIFE, Vietnam Airlines, Duc Long Architecture Construction Company, Rex Hotel Saigon, Binh Dien Sports Company, University of Management and Technology Ho Chi Minh City (UMT), SEA Holdings, Sonkim Land, Ong Bau Coffee.

The Vietnam women’s national football team is focusing on the preparation for the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in January 2022 and Thai Son Nam Club secured the champion of Futsal HDBank National Championship. Meanwhile, the men’s football team is still playing at the attractive AFF Cup 2020 where Vietnam had two wins against Laos and Malaysia.The organization board also attached the list of 39 nominated players at the categories, including 19 ones for Golden Ball for Men, ten for Golden Ball for Women and ten for Futsal Golden Ball.The deadline to receive the votes will be January 3, 2022 following the stamp of the post office. The gala of Vietnamese Golden Ball Awards 2021 shall be organized in mid-February 2022.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong