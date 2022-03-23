31st SEA Games: Vietnam, Thailand Men’s football teams not to confront at group

Illustrative photo:SGGP
Based on the two recent SEA Games and with the role of the host country of the upcoming 31st SEA Games, the Vietnamese U23 national men’s football team had been classified as the first seeded team in Group A while the Thai U23 national team had been classified as the first seeded team in Group B.At the upcoming 31st SEA Games, there will be ten national teams at the men’s football which will be divided into two groups to select the four strongest teams to play at the semifinal.
Both Vietnam and Thailand will be the first seeded teams of the two groups. The second group comprises Indonesia and Malaysia, the third group includes Myanmar and Cambodia, the fourth group consists of the Philippines and Singapore, and Laos and Timor Leste are in the fifth group.
According to the schedule, the group A matches will be taken place in Viet Tri Stadium, in Phu Tho Province and the group B matches shall be organized in Thien Truong Stadium, in Nam Dinh Province. In case the Vietnamese U23 national team earns a ticket to the semifinal, the match will be prioritized to host in Viet Tri Stadium and the rest semifinal match shall be hosted in Thien Truong Stadium.
The final match and the third-place match will be taken place in My Dinh National Stadium on May 22.