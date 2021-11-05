31st SEA Games set to officially take place in May 2022

The delegates came to a common agreement on the opening and closing days of the 31st SEA Games. Accordingly, the sports tournament will take place from May 12 through May 23, 2022 in the capital city of Hanoi, provinces of Ha Nam, Nam Dinh, Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, Vinh Phuc, Bac Giang, Bac Ninh, Hai Duong, Hai Phong and Quang Ninh to serve for 40 sports along with 520 events.

The organizational committee also has to build three plans with or without the audience and limit the number of viewers on stand based on the Covid-19 pandemic situation.At the meeting, Deputy PM Vu Duc Dam directed the People’s Committee of Hanoi City to collaborate with relevant units to proactively make plans for solemnly and sparingly hosting the opening and closing ceremonies.

By Quoc Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong