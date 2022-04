31st SEA Games’ opening ceremony to last two hours

The main stage area is designed and equipped with high-tech projectors to showcase 3D and AR images to cover the entire grass surface throughout the performance.

Pursuant to the script of the opening ceremony, the 31st SEA Games ’ torch will be lighted by eight athletes representing Vietnam's sports. The list of those athletes will be unveiled at the opening ceremony.According to the layout, the stand B of My Dinh National Stadium shall be dedicated for the opening ceremony. The middle of stand A will be served for State leaders and international guests while the two sides of stands A, C and D are the seating positions of the audience.