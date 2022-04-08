31st SEA Games’ opening ceremony to last two hours

The main stage area is designed and equipped with high-tech projectors to showcase 3D and AR images to cover the entire grass surface throughout the performance. Pursuant to the script of the opening ceremony,



Pursuant to the script of the opening ceremony, the 31st SEA Games' torch will be lighted by eight athletes representing Vietnam's sports. The list of those athletes will be unveiled at the opening ceremony. According to the layout, the stand B of My Dinh National Stadium shall be dedicated for the opening ceremony. The middle of stand A will be served for State leaders and international guests while the two sides of stands A, C and D are the seating positions of the audience.

The information was notified at a working session between the leaders of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the People's Committee of Hanoi and the General Department of Sports and Physical Training about the preparation for the opening ceremony of the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi.

By SGGP- Translated by Huyen Huong