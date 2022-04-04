2,500 athletes participate in running race through Cuc Phuong forest

The race attracted nearly 2,500 local and foreign athletes, including 20 runners from 13 countries and territories such as France, Belgium, Taiwan (China), China, the United States, the Republic of Korea, India, Australia, Philippines, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan and Malaysia.
There are four long-distance running events of ten kilometers, 25 kilometers, 42 kilometers and 70 kilometers through hilly terrain, limestone mountains, under tropical rain combined with Sup rowing on the Buoi River.
Apart from the awards for the first, second and third runner up, the organizers will award prizes and medals to the oldest athlete and all athletes who completed their distance, respectively.
The organizing board desired to develop the running race as an impressive and annual eco-tourism product to spread the message of conservation and sustainable development, to deserve the award of Asia's Leading National Park in 2019, 2020 and 2021 voted by the World Travel Awards.
This is also an opportunity to promote and introduce the beauty and attractiveness of the natural, historical and cultural values associated with Cuc Phuong National Park.