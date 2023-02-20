Southern region witnesses downpours amid scorching days, high UV index

As of this morning, rains hit many districts of 1, 3, 10 and Binh Thanh District in Ho Chi Minh City.

Although weather condition is more pleasant without sunshine, many places faced high UV index causing huge hazards to human health.

On February 20, according to the Southern Regional Hydro-meteorological Station, the highest temperatures in the Southern region reached between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, over 34 degrees in some places.

The lowest temperature hovers around 22 degrees Celsius.

Today, Ho Chi Minh City and the Southern region will see the possibility of showers, thunderstorms, cyclones, lightning and whirlwinds.

Previously, last night, the Southern localities experienced torrential rainfall, reaching up to 91.6 mm in An Giang Province.

It is expected that more thundery rains would hit the Southern provinces and cities from February 24 to February 25.

On the same day, the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting issued a warning of a high UV index reading of 9, which is extremely dangerous.

The UV radiation level is highest between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

In the next three days, the highest UV index will measure at 10 in Ho Chi Minh City, Can Tho City and Ca Mau.

The high UV index might cause life-threatening conditions such as heatstroke, heat exhaustion and thermal shock.