The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting said that the southeastern region would be likely to suffer from prolonged scorching days in March.

It is forecast that the average temperature in the North, North Central and mid-Central regions will be 0.5-1 degree Celsius higher than the average of many previous years.

The temperature in other areas will be 0.5 degree Celsius higher than the average of the previous years.

Thus, the Southern region will be likely to enter the dry and heat season quite early compared to many years.

People are recommended to proactively protect their health under the impact of a severe scorching climate.