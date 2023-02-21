Southern region likely to suffer from natural hazards

Many localities in the Southern region are forecast to suffer from natural hazards including big waves, tidal waves, saltwater intrusion and a scorching temperature of 35 degrees Celsius.

According to the National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting, from February 21 to February 28, the upstream area of the Mekong River and the Southern region will experience less rain and more sunshine with the highest temperature of up to 35 degrees Celsius.

At the same time, saltwater intrusion in the Mekong Delta continues to increase. The highest salinity at stations is at the same level as that in February 2022.

The depth of salinity in the rivers of Vam Co Dong, Vam Co Tay, Ham Luong and Co Chien might be about 55 kilometers to 70 kilometers.

Amid the situation, the Mekong Delta localities need to promptly update information about hydro-meteorological forecasts and prepare measures against saltwater intrusion.

Currently, the highest water level at the surveyed station of Vung Tau reaches 4.21 meters while the offshore of the Southern region faces big waves of up to 2.5 meters.

It is expected that the height of the wave in the Southern offshore will range from 2 meters to 4.5 meters and the highest tide level at Vung Tau station can reach from 4.15 meters to 4.25 meters.

Due to the influence of high tide in combination with huge waves, flooding is likely to hit the coastal areas of the Southern provinces, especially in the low-lying areas and places along rivers increasing the risk of saltwater intrusion in rivers in the Mekong Delta.