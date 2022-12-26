Southern region continues to enjoy chilling night, early morning

At the beginning of this week, the South region including Ho Chi Minh City continues to experience cool night and early morning with a temperature of 20 degrees Celsius.

However, temperatures at noon averaged 30-31 degrees Celsius.

The information was released from the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting and meteorological forecasting agencies in the Asia-Pacific region.

Meanwhile, one more cold front will hit the Northern region on the last days of this week and the first days of January 2023.

The range of low pressure in the equatorial region can cause unseasonal rains in the Southern provinces and cities along with the risk of tropical cyclones in the East Sea’s southern area.