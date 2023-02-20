Southern provinces prepare to protect forests in dry season

Many southern provinces have arranged all-day patrols to prevent forest fires during the dry season.

Truong Thanh Hao, deputy director of the Kien Giang Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, said that water levels in U Minh Thuong, An Minh, Hon Dat and Giang Thanh indigo forests were stable, but forest managers still regularly check the forests’ moisture.

The province has prepared forces for forest fire prevention and control.

In Bac Lieu province, the provincial Bird Garden management board said that it was at warning level three (five is the highest).

The province assigned workers to be on duty all day to keep a close watch on the weather and prepare water to extinguish any fires.

Ca Mau province also has a plan to protect more than 8,000ha of forest.

Le Thanh Dung, deputy director of the U Minh Ha National Park, said that the park’s workers regularly clear grass and set up notice boards in residential areas.