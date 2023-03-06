Some 3,000 people join Ao Dai parade in HCMC

It is estimated at least 3,000 people joined the Ao Dai parade yesterday at Nguyen Hue Pedestrian Street in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1 within the framework of the 9th Ho Chi Minh City Ao Dai Festival in 2023.

This parade named ‘I love Vietnamese Ao Dai’ is considered the special event parade gathering the most people wearing Ao Dai in Vietnam. This activity was organized by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union in response to the 113th anniversary of International Women's Day on March 8 and the 1,983rd anniversary of the Hai Ba Trung Uprising.

Former Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, former Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thi Thu Ha, Standing Vice President of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Women's Union Do Thi Thu Thao, Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le, former Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Pham Phuong Thao, former Chairwoman of the city People's Council Nguyen Thi Quyet Tam, former Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Vo Thi Dung, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in Ho Chi Minh City Tran Kim Yen, Vice Chairman of the city People's Committee Duong Anh Duc, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 1 To Thi Bich Chau attended the event.

Ambassadors of this year's Ao Dai Festival such as Meritorious Artist Phi Dieu, singer Nguyen Phi Hung, Miss H'Hen Nie, Vo Minh Lam, MC Quynh Hoa, Doan Minh Tai, Kim Tuyen, 9X teachers Nguyen Thai Duong, Tuyet Mai, Dinh Linh, Dinh Nhat Minh were also seen at the event.

The route saw the procession move through the city's unique attractions and architectural works such as the President Ho Chi Minh Monument, the headquarters of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, and the HCMC Theater.

In addition, the delegation also went through many other interesting attractions such as the exhibition space honoring the Ao Dai at President Ho Chi Minh Monument Park and Nguyen Hue street with miniatures, the exhibition area of ‘People wearing Ao Dai with their family members’ contest, Festival 'Ao Dai through the ages', Ao Dai art path at Lam Son Park and the square in front of the Opera House with miniature areas, photo exhibitions of old Ao Dai, booths to display, measure and sew ao dai.

Ms. Nguyen Tran Phuong Tran, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union, said that overcoming the difficult year 2022, the union has had many new programs in implementing the movement amongst women. The union has carried out 85,000 works to implement the government’s Resolution while strengthening the application of information technology in propaganda and digital transformation of movements.

She added that the union has proposed two policies related to women, children and female staff to the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City. Moreover, the union has provided training to improve management capacity and digital transformation for over 4,000 female small and medium business owners. Additionally, the union has been giving loans to nearly 7,300 members to develop their family economy.

Last but not least, the union has awarded over 6,000 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai scholarships as well as organized programs ‘Love Arms’, and ‘Godmother’.

Up to now, the association has mobilized more than VND37 billion, taking care of over 2,300 orphaned children whose parents died during the outbreaks of the coronavirus pandemic last year, said Ms. Tran.

Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union has just announced a list of 50 typical emulation models, initiatives and works at the grassroots level to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and Reunification of the country (April 30, 1975 - April 30).

On this occasion, the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union was given the President's Third Class Labor Medal. The Central Committee of the Vietnam Women's Union awarded the leading flag of the emulation cluster in 5 cities under the Central Government in 2022 to the Ho Chi Minh City Women's Union and certificates of merit to 5 collectives of the women unions in Thu Duc City, District 6, District 7, Cu Chi District, City Police. Furthermore, the owner of the zero Vietnamese dong Ao Dai Shop in Thu Duc City also received a Letter of Compliment from the Vietnam Women's Union.