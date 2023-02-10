Solutions about to be implemented to accelerate metro construction progress

Deputy Head of the HCMC Urban Railway Management Board (MAUR) Nguyen Quoc Hien on February 9 said that the board will implement a series of solutions to accelerate the metro construction progress.

Accordingly, the MAUR will approve the bidding documents for the package of consulting and evaluating the certification of system safety; submit an application for appraisal and approval of the technical design of a bidding package for the information technology system of the O&M Company office; approve technical designs of elevated pedestrian bridges at Thao Dien, An Phu, Rach Chiec, Binh Thai, Thu Duc, and National University stations; train employees to directly operate work; transfer technologies; prepare handover of tests; implement the trial run for metro line No. 1 on the elevated section from Suoi Tien to Thu Duc City.

Construction of the city’s metro lines is behind schedule, he added.

Specifically, the construction progress of metro line No. 1 was affected by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and arising problems during the implementation of the contract and time adjustment procedures. In addition, the contractor's complaints have not been thoroughly resolved. Price fluctuations in materials and an increase in the number of complicated technical standards have also affected contractor selection work for items under the project.

Site clearance work, the abrupt termination of the contract by IC Consultants, Ltd., and the appraisal and approval of compensation dossiers are reasons for delays in the Ben Thanh- Tham Luong metro line project and the remaining metro line projects, MAUR's deputy head added.