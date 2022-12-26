Soc Trang proposes formation of research center for marine economic development

The People's Committee of the Mekong Delta Province of Soc Trang proposed a formation of a research center to support its marine economic development.

At the recent meeting with the delegation of the Ministry of Science and Technology, the People's Committee of Soc Trang Province proposed the Ministry of Science and Technology support the mobilization of all resources for cooperation, especially from international sources, to form a research center for the province’s marine economic development.

The center will serve for the development of the Mekong Delta in agriculture, green economy, circular economy, and renewable energy.

At the same time, Soc Trang Province proposed the Ministry of Science and Technology to support the building of the certification mark Soc Trang for rice products including ST24 and ST25 rice varieties in the province, including the protected trademark in the program and plan to support trademark protection for Vietnam's potential exports in foreign countries.

Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat suggested that Soc Trang needs to invest more in science and technology as well as train quality human resources for this field. Moreover, administrations in the province need to further promote the support of enterprises’ technological innovation, and research improvement in addition to the promotion of cooperation between enterprises - institutes - schools for transferring technology, increasing product value chain and added value.