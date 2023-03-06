Six Vietnamese referees to join 2024 AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup qualification

Vietnam will send six female referees to the 2024 AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup qualification at an invitation of the Asian Football Confederation.

The referees consisted of one referee supervisor, three referees and two assistant referees.

Particularly, female referee Mai Hoang Trang was appointed to be referee supervisor at the football matches of Group A in Vientiane, Laos; meanwhile, referees Le Thi Ly and Bui Thi Thu Trang will work in matches of Group E, which will take place in Buriram, Thailand.

Referee Nguyen Thi Hang Nga was among the referees to work in Group G’s football matches in Phnom Penh capital, Cambodia.

In the matches of Group H, Vietnam has two referees including referee Cong Thi Dung and assistant referee Ha Thi Phuong.

At the 2024 AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup qualification, the U20 Vietnam women’s football team is in Group F against Indonesia, Singapore and India on March 7, March 9 and March 11 respectively. The matches in the group will take place in Viet Tri stadium, Phu Tho Province.