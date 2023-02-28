Site handover for 2 routes connecting to Long Thanh Airport scheduled in June

The Project Management Board of Long Thanh International Airport expects that at the end of this quarter, the bidding dossier on 2 connection routes to the airport will be issued to start the bidding process and select suitable contractors.



Accordingly, the two routes named T1 and T2 that connect to Long Thanh International Airport will be built to answer transport demands in the first stage.

_T1, with a length of 3.8km, begins from the West Gate of Long Thanh International Airport to Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, goes along National Highway No.51, and ends at the link with Provincial Highway No.25C.

_T2, with a length of 3.5km, begins from its intersection with T1, goes parallel with Bien Hoa – Vung Tau Expressway, and ends at its link with HCMC – Long Thanh Expressway.

The Project Management Board of Long Thanh International Airport asked that Dong Nai Province accelerate the land clearance task until June 2023 in order to hand over the land for construction work.