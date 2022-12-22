SHTP presents Ho Chi Minh City Badge to Japanese professor Susumu Sugiyama

The management board of the Saigon Hi-Tech Park on December 21 presented the Ho Chi Minh City Badge to Japanese professor Susumu Sugiyama to recognize his contribution to the development of the city’s integrated circuit industry for many years.

Professor Susumu Sugiyama, 76, currently works in the Research and Development (R&D) Center in Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP).

He served as an honorary professor at the Ritsumeikan University and worked in Toyota Central R&D Labs, microelectronics research centers, and high-tech research centers in Japan.

Speaking at the ceremony, Director of the Research and Development (R&D) Center in Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTPLabs), Ngo Vo Ke Thanh said that Professor Susumu Sugiyama has worked in the center from 2015. He brought source technologies of the Micro-electromechanical systems (MEMs) that are applied to pressure transmitter manufacturing. His contribution is very important to the city’s integrated circuit industry.

Professor Susumu Sugiyama expressed his sincere thanks to HCMC’s leaders for presenting him with the Ho Chi Minh City Badge. He promised to accompany the SHTP and continuously study integrated circuit transmission to contribute to Vietnam’s socioeconomic development.

The professor and SHTPLabs will develop a submersible level transmitter for dike monitoring and train technicians and experts in the integrated circuit industry in the coming time.