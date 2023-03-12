Shipwrecks continuously occur in Phu Quy Island waters

In recent days, due to high waves and strong winds, many shipwrecks occurred in the waters of Phu Quy Island in Binh Thuan Province, causing many sailors to go missing.

On the evening of March 11, the Office of the Command for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Binh Thuan Province urgently sent a notice to relevant units about a cargo ship that sank due to high waves in the waters of Phu Quy Island District in Binh Thuan Province.

Accordingly, at 5:00 p.m. on the same day, the Tuan Tu 09 cargo ship, carrying 800 tons of construction materials and about 1.5 tons of diesel oil, with six sailors and one passenger, was traveling from Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province to Phu Quy Island District when it sank at a location about 28 nautical miles West of Phu Quy Island. Fortunately, the fishing vessel with the registration number BV 5644TS was able to rescue five people, while two sailors are still missing.

Currently, the Hai Duong 36, SAR 413, and Coast Guard 6007 ships, along with the search and rescue forces of Binh Thuan Province, are searching for the missing sailors.

It is reported that the area where the ship sank is experiencing Northeast winds of levels 6-7 and strong gusts of wind of levels 8-9, with an average sea wave height of 2-4 meters.

Earlier, on March 8, two barges from Long An Province had an incident while moving in the waters of Phu Quy, causing seven sailors to be in danger. Currently, the authorities have only been able to save five people, while two sailors remain missing.