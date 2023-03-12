Shipwrecks continuously occur in Phu Quy Island waters

On the evening of March 11, the Office of the Command for Natural Disaster Prevention and Search and Rescue of Binh Thuan Province urgently sent a notice to relevant units about a cargo ship that sank due to high waves in the waters of Phu Quy Island District in Binh Thuan Province.
Accordingly, at 5:00 p.m. on the same day, the Tuan Tu 09 cargo ship, carrying 800 tons of construction materials and about 1.5 tons of diesel oil, with six sailors and one passenger, was traveling from Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province to Phu Quy Island District when it sank at a location about 28 nautical miles West of Phu Quy Island. Fortunately, the fishing vessel with the registration number BV 5644TS was able to rescue five people, while two sailors are still missing.
Currently, the Hai Duong 36, SAR 413, and Coast Guard 6007 ships, along with the search and rescue forces of Binh Thuan Province, are searching for the missing sailors.
It is reported that the area where the ship sank is experiencing Northeast winds of levels 6-7 and strong gusts of wind of levels 8-9, with an average sea wave height of 2-4 meters.
Earlier, on March 8, two barges from Long An Province had an incident while moving in the waters of Phu Quy, causing seven sailors to be in danger. Currently, the authorities have only been able to save five people, while two sailors remain missing.
In-distress Xuyen A 126 ship leaves mooring location without permission
On the afternoon of March 11, the Binh Thuan Maritime Port Authority issued a statement regarding the case of the in-distress Xuyen A 126 ship, anchored in the Ke Ga sea, Ham Thuan Nam District, Binh Thuan Province, voluntarily left its mooring position without permission.
The Xuyen A 126 ship leaves the mooring location without permission. (Photo: SGGP)
According to the report, around 10 a.m. on the same day, the owner of the Xuyen A 126 ship hired two fishing boats from local fishermen to tow the ship to Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province to resolve the problem without permission from the relevant authorities.
The Binh Thuan Maritime Port Authority stated that due to the complicated weather conditions in the area, with strong gusts of wind up to level 7 and waves of 2-3 meters high, using fishing boats to tow the Xuyen A 126 ship while the leaks on the ship had not been thoroughly surveyed could affect the safety of the vehicle, goods, and the environment.
The Binh Thuan Maritime Port Authority requested that if the ship was discovered in the managed area, the Maritime Port Authority, Inland Waterway Port Authority, and the Border Guard Command of coastal provinces should handle it according to regulations.
Previously, the Xuyen A 126 ship, Vietnamese nationality, owned by D.A Xuyen A Trading and Import-Export Company, was traveling from Can Tho to Quy Nhon, carrying 2,600 tons of fertilizer and about 7 tons of diesel oil, with 11 people on board. On March 10, while passing through the waters of Binh Thuan Province, the ship had an incident and was at risk of sinking, so the captain requested urgent rescue. All 11 people on board received support and were rescued safely.
Afterward, the Xuyen A 126 ship was moored in the Ke Ga sea in Binh Thuan Province, about 0.5 nautical miles from the shore, waiting for a plan to fix the problem.